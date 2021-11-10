VENICE — Bay Indies, a retirement community in Venice, will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the community’s Veterans Park at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The ceremony will be at 950 Ridgewood Ave.

This event is open to residents of Bay Indies and members of the public. The event will begin with coffee and doughnuts and lead into a flag raising ceremony.

There will also be a veteran who will share his military story with the group.

