VENICE — When residents along Bayshore Drive, on the north side of the island, complained in 2017 about safety problems posed by traffic on their street, the city installed stop signs at several intersections.
But the safety problems still remain.
Tuesday, several Bayshore residents appeared before the City Council, asking for changes to be made to their community before somebody gets seriously hurt.
“It’s a matter of time,” Phillip Hamilton said.
They were hoping that the matter would be addressed at the Council’s workshop on the five-year Capital Improvement Program on Thursday, but it wasn’t.
Harbor Drive becomes Bayshore Drive north of Tarpon Street, going from four lanes divided by a median, mostly with sidewalks and bike lanes, to two 9.5-foot lanes — no median, no sidewalks, no bike lanes.
As it loops around the northern part of the island, it offers a scenic view of Roberts Bay. That makes it popular for “rubbernecking,” Hamilton said, drawing more vehicles than just the ones driven by residents and the people who provide services to them.
It’s a “dangerous mix” that also includes “trucks, service vehicles, construction vehicles, motorcycles, motorized scooters, pedestrians, pet walkers, strollers, wheelchairs, runners, bicyclists, bicycle clubs and golf carts,” Ed Eliopoulos said. “Everyone is on that road at the same time all together.”
They’re all using the street because there are open swales, not shoulders, along much of Bayshore, he said.
That makes it difficult for people to get out of the way of vehicles, Sam Humphreys said, especially if there’s “a sprinkler on, or the lawn’s just been treated or there’s a big dog who’s very protective of his property.”
She said she’s had vehicles pass by so close that she could touch them.
Service vehicles park on the street if there isn’t room in the driveway of the customer’s house, forcing everyone to navigate around them, Eliopoulos said.
And drivers don’t share the road, he added.
“They’d rather hit a pedestrian on foot than cross the yellow line,” he said.
Speeding remains a problem, with rolling “stops” common, Danny Piper said.
Humphreys said that one of the stop signs installed several years ago is in her front yard, “so we have a front-row seat, basically, of how many people apparently feel stop signs are optional.”
They’ve had to replace their mailbox three times, including once when it was “obliterated” and the car lost a mirror, she said.
“We need something more,” she said.
Rasah Gonzales said that her kids were witnesses when a speeding car killed her sister’s therapy dog in front of their house.
“We are not the only people on our street who have lost a pet,” she said.
They have to walk their dog in the street, she said, and it lunges at every vehicle because “he’s afraid we’re going to get killed.”
A driver distracted by a banyan tree across the street almost hit her 12-year-old son’s friend in their yard and “I haven’t had that child over since because I’m afraid I’m going to get him killed,” she said.
Residents offered several potential remedies, including a sidewalk on at least one side of the street; making Bayshore a one-way street; or installing speed humps.
Gonzales preferred the latter idea, saying that speed humps would slow people down, while a one-way street would just shift the problem to side streets.
Speed humps installed in the neighborhood west of Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Sarasota slowed traffic there, Joan Piper said. But even a bike lane on each side of Bayshore would help, she said.
“It’s out of control,” she said.
Some residents renewed their earlier request.
“Sidewalks are what we’re after,” Danny Piper said, because the road itself wasn’t meant to be shared.
Even a sidewalk on just one side would help, Eliopolous said. He would also support the one-way option, noting that there would be room for a 4-foot bike lane as well as a sidewalk.
“We recognize that we don’t have all the answers,” he said.
