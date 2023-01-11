Little John Hogan enjoys the Big Brothers Big Sisters Investors Luncheon with his Big Bother Joe Weber and his wife Phyllis. The two have had a relationship for more than 50 years. John said he had many issues when Joe came into his life.
Big Brothers Big Sisters staff shares the Better Together concept. They enjoyed the Investor’s Luncheon. The staff in no particular order are Shelley Van Dusen, Mackenzie Mitchell, Gina Taylor, Colleen Duffy, Stacy Allen, Joy Mahler, Melissa Nelson, Jennifer Simms, Karen Gray, Teresa Taft, Jeanie Balk and Randi Myer. Gina Taylor, front left in red, is the vice president of Communications and Marketing for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
At the Investor’s Luncheon, Joy Mahler, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Randall Woods, Board chair, praise and thank everyone associated with Big Brothers and Big Sisters for their determination to continue inspiring each other to do good at all times to all people.
Harriet Thompson, left, and Amanda Bates are the 2022 Big Sister and Little Sister of the Year. Together, they learned you can be brave and still be afraid when conquering your fears.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
“Today is about saying thank you,” Joy Mahler, president and CEO of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, told the group as she welcomed supporters to the Investor’s Luncheon.
Joy has been the leader of the group for 40 years with the theme, “We are better together.”
The Investor’s Luncheon brought together well over 100 investors, volunteers and staff to celebrate Big Brothers and Big Sister’s programs. Mentoring is the hallmark of Big Brothers Big Sisters.
John Hogan announced he will always be a Little. He told about his more than 50-year relationship and continued connection with his Big, Joe Weber, that began when John was 9 years old.
He told about their time together all these years and staying connected. Now they adjusted each other’s hearing aides getting ready for the luncheon. John enjoyed the afternoon with Joe and his wife Phyllis.
Big Sister Harriet Thompson was a widow looking for purpose in her life. She didn’t have any children and didn’t have experience with children but decided to give Big Brothers and Big Sisters a try.
She soon discovered the most important quality of a Big is to listen and share life experiences with her Little. As she and her Little Amanda Bates got to know each other, the relationship flourished.
Harriet said Little Amanda Bates enjoyed driving a golf cart. Now Amanda enjoys driving a real car. Harriet and Amanda are the 2022 Big Sister and Little Sister of the Year.
Carlos Bates, Big Brother of the Year 2022, spoke about his relationship with Little Mihretu.
Other BBBS Programs include Decisions to Win, Bigs with Badges, Reading Bigs and others. The Big Brothers Big Sisters-branded license plate says, “Be A Big.”
It is an open invitation for all to do good. For information and to participate in the program, visit bbbssun.org or call 941-488-4009.
Some Of Our Best
The special people of this week are all the Bigs in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program over the years. Their mentoring helped Littles achieve in school.
They helped with homework and socializing. Littles received suggestions for career choices, including joining the military.
Most importantly, Bigs and Littles became friends and had fun. They attended school functions, parties and award programs with their Littles.
They discovered they were better together. The Bigs in the Big Brothers Big Sister Program make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
