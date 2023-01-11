“Today is about saying thank you,” Joy Mahler, president and CEO of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, told the group as she welcomed supporters to the Investor’s Luncheon.

Joy has been the leader of the group for 40 years with the theme, “We are better together.”


Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

