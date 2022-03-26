OSPREY — The Historic Spanish Point campus of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens will be transformed into a magical wonderland on March 26 and 27 for the Enchanted Garden Family Festival.
Taking place both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the new family-friendly event will offer a range of imaginative experiences for kids of all ages.
As visitors stroll the 30-acre campus on Little Sarasota Bay in Osprey, they will be able to explore a secret garden and search for fairy houses, ride “unicorns,” and enjoy kids’ crafts, face painting, balloon art, and a bounce house.
Theater veteran and storyteller Hannah Bagnall will delight audiences with fanciful tales, while a madrigal choir will offer two performances on Saturday (11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.).
The festival also will feature food and beverages available for purchase from Michael’s on East and other specialty food vendors.
The Enchanted Garden Family Festival is a new event at Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus that expands on the popular Fairy Festival held there in previous years.
“Visitors have really enjoyed past opportunities to explore our Historic Spanish Point campus in a magical and playful way,” said Jennifer Rominiecki, president and CEO of Selby Gardens. “This year we’re adding to that experience to create a festival that offers even more enchantment for young visitors and those who are young at heart.”
The Enchanted Garden Family Festival is included with general admission tickets to Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus on March 26 and 27. For more information and to purchase admission tickets online, go to selby.org.
