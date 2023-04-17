VENICE — Time to share the beach with the sea turtles. Nesting season has begun.
Hot on the heels of more than 1,000 runners in Mote Marine Laboratory’s 37th annual Run for the Turtles, sea turtles that will benefit from that run are gathering offshore.
Perennial Mote Marine-trained sea turtle patrollers Mary Jo Perkins and Suzie Seerey-Lester walk the beach year-round. During the May 1-Oct. 31 sea turtle season, they patrol Casey Key Beach.
"We are starting in mid-April this year," Seerey-Lester said.
They are not alone. Mote has some 300 volunteers along its area beaches.
"We walk four days a week," Perkins said.
Sea turtles typically return to nest in March along Florida’s Southeast Atlantic coast from Brevard County south to Broward County, while nesting begins on the Gulf Coast and North Florida beaches in April or May.
Around this same time, many shorebird and seabird species nest directly on beaches across the state where their eggs and chicks are well camouflaged in the sand. Colonies of wading birds, such as herons, will typically nest on mangrove islands off the coast.
Once turtles are born, they seek safety in seaweed and eventually, with the help of gulf and ocean currents, will make their way out of the Gulf of Mexico and across the Atlantic to an area off the Canary Islands.
When they themselves are of nesting age (about 20 years or more), they will ride other currents to the Gulf of Mexico, where mating will occur and the females will return to the beach where they hatched so many years earlier.
Males never return to shore.
Turtle patrollers are easy to spot
Turtle patrollers are easy to spot along area beaches.
Wearing the Mote T-shirts and armed with the gear needed to mark and record new nests, they are on the beach as the sun comes up each morning.
When hatching begins later in the season, they add a bucket to their gear in case they find some hatchlings that are unable to crawl from the nest. They return those hatchlings later that evening and make sure they get into the relative safety of the water.
Members of the Coastal Wildlife Club walk Gulf of Mexico beaches south from the Venice Pier to Manasota Beach and into Charlotte County.
Many of their volunteers have been walking the beaches for 30 or more years. Coastal has about 140 volunteer turtle patrollers this year.
Information on the Florida Fish and Wildlife website confirms earlier nesting throughout the state with the first nests recorded in March this year in the Southeast Atlantic Coast area:
Seerey-Lester and Perkins have been walking the beaches for more than 20 years.
In 2022, nesting totals in the Venice area ranked fourth in the top five years that records have been maintained by Mote.
Hurricane Ian, while a Category 4 storm, did not dramatically impact turtle nests.
"Although Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28, nesting beaches documented by Mote luckily experienced the storm at the tail-end of nesting season," a November news release from Mote stated. "Without having seen any new nests since the last week of August, there were very few nests damaged and all of the research nests survived, resulting in minimal impact on the successful season."
Nesting is likely to occur any day now in the Venice-Sarasota area, almost always late at night. Should you be on the beach at night and see a female making her nest or laying eggs, keep well away and behind the sea turtle.
Do not use any artificial lights, such as light from a flashlight, camera or cellphone to avoid startling a female. A startled female could head back into the Gulf of Mexico and drop her eggs there, as many as 100.
Turtle eggs in the water will not hatch.
While rare, turtles nesting during the day does happen. Again, onlookers should not startle the turtle.
Beachgoers and residents can help in many ways
If people dig holes at the beach, fill them in when leaving. Sand castles should be knocked down before leaving. Both hinder the passage of nesting turtles as well as the hatchlings later in the season.
Remove beach umbrellas, chairs, toys and other items taken to the beach. Take trash when leaving
Mote and Coastal volunteers mark many nests during the season with stakes holding information as to location and date of nesting. Never disturb any signs or nest areas.
In past years, careless people have left filled trash bags atop marked nests on area beaches.
Not only is that a fineable offense, it likely means certain death for any hatchlings who reach the surface of the sand, only to be blocked by such trash.
Sea turtle nesting season runs through Oct. 31. On nesting beaches, light from waterfront properties can disorient nesting female turtles and hatchlings.
That hatchlings nearly always emerge at night and use dim natural light to find the water. If you live at the beach, shield lights from your home or condo and close curtains at night.
If visiting the beach at night, use the light of the moon and stars. Do not use flashlights, nor take flash photos. Do not make bon fires at the beach or shoot off fireworks.
Dim car lights if into beach parking lots.
For more information, visit coastalwildlifeclub.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.