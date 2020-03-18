VENICE — You can’t check out a library book or see a play, but you can still go to the beach … within limits.
Even beaches are under more scrutiny, with coronavirus closing down so many sports and entertainment venues, and now bars and nightclubs.
Gov. Ron DeSantis was huddling with Gulf Coast officials Tuesday afternoon after announcing in the morning that gatherings of more than 10 people are no longer allowed on Florida beaches.
“We’ve seen issues with some of the beaches with Spring Break,” DeSantis said. “I support Miami and Fort Lauderdale’s closure of some of their beaches due to large crowds.”
The directive limits gatherings to no more than 10, and to stagger groups.
“That will apply (to beaches) statewide,” he said. “Local communities may do something different, more stringent, as they see fit.”
For now, at least, the city of Venice is following the directive.
The coronavirus, COVID-19, hasn’t scared many people from local beaches.
Russ Kelley, who gives historic Boston tours for Old Town Trolley, came down to Venice Beach for the nice weather back in December.
He and Maria Sexton, a snowbird from New Jersey, agreed a day on the beach is just what the doctor ordered.
They chatted over the boardwalk at Service Club Beach on Monday, about coronavirus — how it has closed down entire towns and how it may be sending people to the beach, instead of sitting at home watching the television while coronavirus angst mounts.
“I had a friend tell me they closed the beaches here. They didn’t do that. It’s wonderful out here,” Sexton said. “I love being isolated on the beach.”
“There’s a lot of people here, but you notice not a lot of kids even though it’s Spring Break,” Kelley said. “People are coming to the beach.”
Sexton said she considered going back north for a few weeks but scuttled that plan when coronavirus warnings began.
“It seems the same groups are coming back this year … are showing up again, so (the virus fears) apparently didn’t affect them,” said Mark Timchula, better known as “The Beach Guy” for umbrellas and chair rental concession at Englewood Beach.
Good, bad or indifferent, Timchula posts early morning videos daily describing conditions at Englewood Beach on his “Tim Chula (Beach Guy)” Facebook page.
“It’s out in the fresh air,” said Alan Beard, a Lemon Bay Isles winter resident who has been enjoying his mornings at Englewood Beach on Manasota Key and if not there, at Indian Mound Park on the mainland, where he enjoys watching boats launched from the park’s ramps.
Beard and others encouraged people to come to the beach early, but if you do come after 10 a.m., you might play ring-around-the-parking lot until someone pulls out of a parking space. The Englewood Beach parking lot fills up early.
While Timchula reports on conditions at Englewood Beach, Mote Marine Laboratory posts beach conditions, including air and water surface conditions, daily on its VisitBeaches.org for public beaches in Manatee, Sarasota, Lee and other counties.
