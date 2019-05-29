It was all about the Brews and food, (from left) Terry Arthur, ‘Irish”, and David and Lisa Brown sit in the shade and enjoy a bit of each, at the third annual Brew Bash held at Centennial Park May 25th.
Happy smiles grace the faces of friends, George Rothweiler, Jim Parm, Jean Parm and Chris Rothweiler, wearing the crowns of their “brew of choice.” They are also wearing necklaces of pretzels to accompany those brews.
A rocking band, that had the rapt attention of fans and had them dancing for hours, NOFILTER, entertained the crowd, for their second year in a row at Venice’s third annual Brew Bash held in downtown Venice Saturday May 25th at Centennial Park.
After all, it was all about the Brews. Workers, with cooling bands wrapped around their necks, add to the stacks of specialty and IPA beers that stand at the ready, to be distributed to the various booths.
“Mama Needs a beer” can be seen on this woman’s tank top, as she and others stroll, beer in hand, at the Brew Bash held May 25th at Centennial Park in Venice.
An obvious Patriots fan, Dylan Norris and his wife Francesca Bedford-Norris of Venice, are enjoying their Brews with their friend Spencer Freeman of Sarasota.
PHOTOS BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Training to be “The barber of the future to Venice”, according to his dad, Tyler Carrero, stands at their booth with his father Andre, and his sister Eliana.
