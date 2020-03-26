After Sarasota County and the city of Venice closed down area beaches and gathering areas Saturday, some sites became quickly desolated.
As the state and region tries to fight off COVID-19, it closed off areas where people gather on Saturday morning.
There is no word on when they would be opening back up to the public.
