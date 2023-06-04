Being baptized in the Gulf of Mexico

Venice’s Henrissa Summers is baptized by pastors Mitch Todd, left, and Mike Meyers during last Sunday’s public event.
Participants and onlookers line Venice Beach for the One Christ Won City outdoor baptism.
VENICE — The beach just north of the Venice Pier sounded like a high school graduation Sunday afternoon.
There was a large, rambunctious crowd. They were cheering, taking photos, recording video and throwing their hands into the air.
Event participant Paul McCumbers waits his turn to be baptized Sunday afternoon.
Five-year-old Christian Mason Lindsey cheers as dozens of churchgoers exit the Gulf after being baptized at last Sunday’s event.
Ann Bradley (center) from First Christian Church reacts after being baptized by Pastor Mitch Todd (left) and Mike Meyers.
Pastors Phil Enloe, left, and Ed Hicks baptize Calli Hicks at Sunday’s event.
Last Sunday’s “Baptism in The Gulf” event drew quite a crowd of spectators on an already busy beach day.
Baptism participants embrace and unite after being baptized in the Gulf at last Sunday’s mass baptism event in Venice.
Hundreds of people gathered at Venice Beach Sunday afternoon to participate in a mass baptism called “Baptism in The Gulf.” The event was organized by One Christ Won City.
Parishioners pray before entering the Gulf of Mexico during last Sunday's mass baptism at Venice Beach, just North of the Venice Pier.
Hundreds of Christians line the beach awaiting their turn to be baptized in the Gulf at last Sunday's event.
Pastors Phil Enloe, left, and Ed Hicks baptize Jim Arsenault at Sunday’s event.
Venice’s Henrissa Summers is baptized by pastors Mitch Todd, left, and Mike Meyers during last Sunday’s public event.
