Nick Pachota takes the oath of office as mayor of Venice last November from City Clerk Kelly Michaels on a Bible held by his wife, Kate.

VENICE — As a student, Nick Pachota chaired the city’s Youth Advisory Board, and he later served on the Fire Pension and Code Enforcement boards.

But he didn’t see those as stepping stones to his current position: mayor.


Then a Venice City Council member, Nick Pachota, right, serving in COVID response, appeared with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Feb. 10, 2021, at a vaccination clinic in Venice.
Nick Pachota presides over his first City Council meeting as mayor after being sworn in in November.
