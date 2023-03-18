VENICE — As a student, Nick Pachota chaired the city’s Youth Advisory Board, and he later served on the Fire Pension and Code Enforcement boards.
But he didn’t see those as stepping stones to his current position: mayor.
In fact, at age 39, he’s the youngest mayor in the city’s nearly 100-year history, though like the rest, he’s a transplant, arriving from Michigan in 1987 at age 4.
He was elected in November after serving on the City Council for three years, including a stint as vice mayor, an appointed position.
“It just blows my mind still to this day that this is where I’m at,” he said. “I never would have thought that I’d become the mayor.”
He might not have, though, for several reasons.
One was that his interest lay in public safety, not politics, and it took him to Orlando after high school.
Unintentional EMT
A former Police Explorer, he wanted to attend the police academy. Though at 19 he was legally old enough, preference went to students who were 21, he said.
So he took an EMT class taught by the county’s medical director and soon found himself working for the office. That got him put on a federal emergency response team as part of the newly formed Department of Homeland Security.
“I kind of lost myself in EMS (emergency medical services),” he said.
“Lost” as in becoming a paramedic, a firefighter, a SWAT medic and a tenured faculty member as the EMS training program director at Eastern Florida State College.
He also served as union president, gaining political experience that would be useful later.
And he met and married his wife, Kate, the mother of two girls, Natalie and Bella, whom he adopted.
They discussed returning to Venice to raise their family, making the move after learning how unsafe Cocoa High School, which the girls would be attending, was.
He didn’t want to pick up his public safety career here, he said, so he went back into the family business: Venice Pier Group Inc., which operated Sharky’s on the Pier and has added Fins at Sharky’s, Snook Haven and park concessions to its holdings.
He’s secretary and controller for the businesses, but they’re more like a part-time job now.
He said he spends about 25 hours a week on company business, mostly dealing with issues regarding the tenants living it its 32 rental units, and more than 50 hours a week on mayoral duties.
Into politics
Another reason he might not have become mayor was that he wasn’t much interested in politics. But then-Mayor John Holic suggested he come to a City Council meeting and he started following the proceedings.
He gradually came around to the idea of running for Council but still had enough uncertainty that he made the decision relatively late.
Because sitting Council Member Bob Daniels was running for mayor, Pachota decided to just go for a Council seat in 2019.
Campus politics turned out to be good preparation for the position, and serving on the Council turned out to be good preparation for serving on a COVID response team, he said.
Everyone on the team had medical training, he said, but he was the only one with experience as an elected official and “everything was political.” Because he “knew the lingo,” he could communicate with other officials they came in contact with.
It also gave him a chance to do some networking.
“The timing of all this was so right and so wrong at the same time,” he said.
The third thing that could have kept him from becoming mayor was the offer of a high-ranking state public safety job.
It was tempting, because his public safety career advancement has been to help larger and larger groups of people, he said. But the offer came just days after he’d announced his mayoral campaign, and he felt committed to his supporters.
A day in the life
A typical day starts at 5 a.m. with coffee and emails, he said, followed by checking in at City Hall and the VPG office to see if there are any crises to be dealt with.
From 8 to 9 a.m. it’s phone calls, usually followed by a trip to City Hall, where he said he spends most of his time now — at least four hours a day four days a week.
Some of it is for regularly scheduled meetings, but a lot of things just pop up, he said. And there are the ceremonial functions at which the mayor is in high demand. He was committed to one on Saturday and several on Sunday, and already has obligations set as far out as May.
He said he jokes that the best part of being mayor is having his own office, but it’s really going to events and meeting new people.
The worst part, he said, is when Council discussions get bogged down in minor issues. He said the mayor probably should have a little more authority, so he or she doesn’t need to have Council approval to send congratulatory letters to other officials, for example.
Plans and ideas
Pachota ran for mayor on a platform of restoring unity to city government, and recapturing public trust.
He brought back the Breakfast with the Mayor program Holic started and wants to look at other ways to connect with the community, including town hall meetings and possibly video chats.
He also wants to maintain avenues for public input in the face of some blow-back over a proposed consolidation of the environmental, parks and arts boards into a single entity.
Fixes for their shortcomings haven’t worked, he said, so it’s best to “start from scratch.”
“I keep trying to explain to people, there’s a lot of ways to have your voice,” he said, adding that it shouldn’t take forming a group to challenge an ordinance, as Venice Unites did, “to get our attention.”
Resolving that dispute over the land-development regulations “was huge,” he said.
His biggest honor, he said, will be having a lead role in planning the centennial, which will be observed when he may no longer be in office.
He hopes it may spark an interest in civic involvement like the officials leading the city did when he was young, possibly inspiring a mayor of the future.
“That would be amazing,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.