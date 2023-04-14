Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe (8) and Yandy Diaz (2) celebrate a solo home run in the first inning of their game against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on Thursday. The Rays won, 9-3, stretching their season-opening winning streak to 13 games.
A view of the home plate gate from the third floor of Charlotte Sports Park’s grandstand after Hurricane Ian. Large sections of the stadium’s roof and other debris came crashing down on the stadium’s ornamental fencing throughout the grandstand area.
Tampa Bay Rays fans celebrate after a win Thursday over the Boston Red Sox in the Rays’ 13th consecutive victory to open the the season.
AP PhotoS/Steve Nesius
Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco (5) and Josh Lowe celebrate after their 13th consecutive win Thursday with a victory over the Boston Red Sox.
AP Photo/Steve Nesius
Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe (8) and Yandy Diaz (2) celebrate a solo home run in the first inning of their game against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on Thursday. The Rays won, 9-3, stretching their season-opening winning streak to 13 games.
Ivy Ceballo Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz celebrates a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on Thursday.
Ivy Ceballo
A view of the home plate gate from the third floor of Charlotte Sports Park’s grandstand after Hurricane Ian. Large sections of the stadium’s roof and other debris came crashing down on the stadium’s ornamental fencing throughout the grandstand area.
Charlotte County
The left field bullpen is entirely exposed after Hurricane Ian ripped away the fencing and padding along Charlotte Sports Park’s main stadium outfield wall.
You’ll have to excuse Tampa Bay Rays fans if they’re a bit giddy about the start of the 2023 season.
The Rays entered historic territory Thursday, winning their 13th game of the young season with no losses — something only two other teams have done since 1900. That’s 123 years of baseball.
And they did it in typical fashion for this team, a beatdown of the Boston Red Sox, their division rivals, by a 9-3 score at Tropicana Field.
While most of their games have been one-sided affairs — they’ve outscored opponents 101-30 — this was a come-from-behind clobbering that included deep home runs, a well-timed bunt, excellent defense and shut-down pitching.
It all adds up to fun for their fans.
“It feels like the ‘hit show,’” wrote Erik Riggs, Port Charlotte High graduate and a member of a Rays fan club in an email to The Daily Sun.
Riggs attributes the start to the way the Rays have adapted to the new pitch clock rule that Major League Baseball implemented this year to speed up the game.
“The Rays are taking advantage of this new rule and playing this game smart. Yeah, the first three series were against disadvantaged teams — but how we’re playing. They’re the most talented team I’ve seen,” he wrote.
He said the team seems to have shaken off the loss of a few players from 2020 American League champions team.
Riggs also feels they’ve overcome the bad luck that ran the club out of Charlotte Sports Park, their spring training home in Port Charlotte following Hurricane Ian, parts of which were blasted apart by the catastrophic winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022.
Many saw that as a gut shot for a community devastated by the Category 4 storm.
While the Atlanta Braves drew 99,742 fans to their 17 games at CoolToday Park in North Port, the Charlotte Sports Park sat idle.
WILL SPRING TRAINING RETURN?
While the baseball world is focused on the Rays’ streak, Charlotte County is quietly taking steps to bring baseball back to the Port Charlotte complex.
On Tuesday, commissioners voted to approve money for a contract with Wharton-Smith Inc. to repair damages at the Sports Park. The maximum amount allowed in this first contract is $9.5 million.
It will likely take a lot more to put the facility back to where it was before the storm, but it’s a step.
“This will allow the procurement of long lead materials and equipment to move forward,” wrote Travis Perdue, the county’s Facilities Director, in an email to The Daily Sun.
“It will also start the repairs on the items that have been fully identified. Additional engineering continues throughout the complex for systems such as lighting, life safety, structural and mechanical. Teams are working to identify contents that were damaged for replacement,” Perdue wrote.
Will that bring the Rays back to Port Charlotte next year?
“The goal right now is to have the facility ready for spring training in 2024,” said Brian Gleason, spokesperson for Charlotte County.
The rest is up to the Rays front office.
Meanwhile, the team’s fans are ready to see just how far this team can go this season.
“If they can get Tyler Glasnow back from injury, the pitching staff will even be hotter,” Riggs wrote. “Also, fans like myself need to fill the Trop.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.