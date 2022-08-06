The only Montessori Charter School in Sarasota County is celebrating the completion of three new academic buildings just in time for the beginning of the school year.
The official dedication was Friday morning.
Most of the budgeted $3.5 million cost for the new buildings derived from the sale of the 110-acre Sarasota Montessori School property on Clark Road, according to Cindy Flemion, director of Admissions.
“The theme is ‘New Beginnings,’” she added. “Better, not bigger.”
The three buildings being dedicated are not individually large but designed for the purpose of educating students according to the Montessori methodology. The buildings have blue metal roofs and white walls, matching two earlier buildings that include the one holding administrative offices.
One of the first buildings on the site was torn down, Flemion said. The design and size of the new buildings might be described as friendly rather than imposing.
Within the 3-building site is a green area that will eventually hold a 2-story arts building with theater, dance studios and 750 seats to provide enhancement of the school’s STEAM-inspired curriculum. (STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics.)
The physical design
The new construction followed the plan to close the 110-acre Sarasota Montessori School campus and consolidate its staff and students with the Island Village School.
Due west of the new buildings is the Urfer Building, named for its major donor. It stands out with its green roof and will be used for music and drama classes, Flemion said.
In addition to choir, students can learn to play guitar, ukelele, keyboard, violins and drums. Pete Simms is the music teacher.
“He also has taught students how to compose music,” she said.
The three new buildings will house classrooms for the 600 students in grades K-8.
“They all have screened lanais for outdoor classes in case they are doing something messy like working with plants,” said second- and third-grade teacher Kara Stewart.
Stewart works with Debra Soula in the new building on the northwest section of the new part of the campus. (They prepared their classroom in time for photos to be taken Wednesday for this article.)
The two have 14 students at the second grade level and 18 at the third grade level. That mix is as good for the advanced student as it is for a student who might need extra time and attention for one or more subjects, they said.
The methodology is the secret
The Montessori system of learning is credited to Italian doctor and teacher Maria Tecia Artemisia Montessori, who expounded her philosophy of education while studying to be an engineer.
As she was born in 1870, there were few, if any, opportunities for girls to receive such an education, let alone to even be in school at that age and then go onto college, which she did at the Sapienza University in Rome.
Mixing the grade levels and having two teachers per classroom also is part of the Montessori method, allowing students to work at their own pace, Soula said.
Soula was twice named “Teacher of the Year” at a school system in Columbus, Ohio where she taught fourth grade for several years before moving to Florida and learning the Montessori methodology, which covers more than basic academic topics.
“The focus is on a caring, school community,” school head Jennifer Ocana said.
She has been at Island Village since 2003.
“Students give affirmations to each other,” Soula said. “If a child doesn’t know how to read, we teach them.
“If a child misbehaves, we teach them how to behave. We model the classrooms after being good to each other.”
Rapport with parents another plus
Parents who choose the Montessori environment drive from as far away as Parrish to the north and Punta Gorda to the south so their children can attend the Island Village School, which, as a charter school, is free for students in grades K-8.
Preschool parents pay in excess of $9,000 a year for their pre-schoolers to attend the non-chartered pre-school.
There are no uniforms but there are serious dress regulations that include shoe types (primarily for safety) and regulations banning bare midriffs and short skirts and tattered clothing.
Visit islandvillage.org/ for all the details and more about the school, its programs, campus and more.
Why “Island Village?”
“All the buildings have island names,” said Jennifer Ocana, who has been head of the school since 2003, two years after its opening.
The building names are: Captiva, Casey Key, Marco, Sanibel, Siesta and Key West.
This past Friday was the dedication of three new classroom buildings but far from the end of plans for more construction.
“It will be a full STEAM building,” Flemion said about the plans for an arts building, with an estimated cost of $8 million.
The goal is to have about 750 seats in the main performance area, a dance studio and other facilities to provide learning opportunities in all those areas.
Arts is already part of the curriculum. The new arts center will be a further enhancement to what is the only Montessori charter school in the county.
Continuing the Montessori education through high school is possible in Sarasota County but at a price. There is no Sarasota County charter Montessori School beyond the eighth grade level.
Sarasota’s private Newgate Montessori school has 207 students in grades preschool to grade 12. The average class size is 14, according to its website, and tuition is $20,000 per year.
It is ranked as one of the top five Montessori high schools in the state on the Private School Review website at: bit.ly/3Qj423Z
To learn more about Island Village, visit: islandvillage.org
