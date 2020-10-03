VENICE — After a five-month delay, the 11th annual Venice Bible Read-A-Thon begins 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the gazebo in Venice’s Centennial Park downtown.
Readings are from the King James Bible, and will take about 90 hours to complete.
The event was initiated in 2010 by Susan Nartowicz, along with Kathy Bolam and Karla Roy, who’ve since passed away.
An estimated 50 churches participate, with readings by people of all ages from all over Sarasota County.
The event begins with an hour of prayer for the nation and worship. Venice Council Member Joe Neunder will kick off the readings. Former Mayor John Holic will also participate.
The Read-A-Thon was supposed to take place in April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There was a question about are moving forward with it because we couldn’t get a (city) permit,” said Sandy Black, one of the organizers, but that’s been worked out.
The city officially is not issuing permits for public events, but that hasn’t stopped a number of organizations, like the Venice Drum Circle, from hosting events on public property.
“As a member of the public, they can utilize the park, but the city is not providing its services, like electric service or garbage pickup, and they must do social distancing,” said city spokesperson Lorraine Anderson. “In addition, they can’t use amplification overnight. And they agreed to do away with the opening ceremony that draws more people. If they can meet those guidelines, they can proceed.”
Local praise groups were also discouraged from attending, to promote social distancing.
“Their main concern is to stay within CDC and state and city guidelines,” Black said. “We only have a large crowd there for the opening ceremony.”
So they did away with the opening ceremony.
Black said organizers did consider conducting the Read-A-Thon remotely, but quickly decided against it.
“It just wouldn’t be the same. It’s important to do it in public because the founders felt reading his word publicly was a way to honor Him,” she said. “It’s about Jesus, and speaking in public ministers to the people who may hear it on the street that may not otherwise hear the Bible.”
Readers are still needed. To sign up online, visit BibleReadathon.org.
“Anyone who would like to read God’s word publicly is invited to participate,” Black said.
Reading is done round-the-clock, so time slots are available day and night.
