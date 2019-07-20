By GREG GILES
News Editor
The Florida Highway Patrol has released the name of the female bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in South Venice on Tuesday. Kathie L. Langer, 64, from Venice, was transported in critical condition to Sarasota Memorial Hospital shortly after noon on July 16, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say Langer was riding against traffic, heading north in the southbound bicycle lane on Englewood Road (S.R. 776) when she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the intersection at Palmetto Drive. (This corrects an earlier story which misidentified the intersection due to incorrect provided information.) That section of S.R. 776 is six lanes.
Troopers say Michael L. Curtner, 49, of Venice, was driving a GMC Sierra which “proceeded past a stop sign” to make a right turn southbound onto Englewood Road.
Traffic was heavy at the time. Tall vegetation partially blocks the view of S.R. 776 from Palmetto Drive in both directions at that intersection, although it’s not known if that played a role in the crash.
The vehicle came to rest partway in the path of the southbound right lane, with a blue bicycle beneath the driver’s side door of the truck.
The victim was BayFlited to SMH after patrol deputies and fire engines blocked both directions of Englewood Road to create a landing zone for the rescue helicopter.
Curtner has not been charged with any infraction at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
