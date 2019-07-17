By GREG GILES
News Editor
A trauma alert was issued Tuesday for a bicyclist who was struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of Flamingo and Englewood roads in South Venice.
As of Tuesday afternoon, little information had been released about the female victim’s condition.
A 911 call about the crash came in shortly before noon.
The bicyclist had been struck during the lunchtime rush hour on a busy six-lane road, which has bicycle lanes on both sides.
A GMC Sierra pickup was apparently pulling out from Flamingo Road, attempting to turn right onto Englewood Road headed southbound, when the crash occurred.
It’s not clear if the bicyclist was traveling across Flamingo Road using the sidewalk or the bicycle lane, or traveling with traffic or against it at the time of the crash.
The vehicle came to rest partway in the path of the southbound right lane, with a blue bicycle observed beneath the driver’s side door of the truck.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department blocked off all northbound and southbound lanes on Englewood Road, a quarter mile southwest of U.S. 41, to create a landing zone for BayFlite.
The injured person, who was unconscious when deputies first arrived on scene, was taken by helicopter around 12:30 p.m. to Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Trauma Unit. Her condition is unknown.
By 1 p.m., Englewood Road was reopened. The right-hand southbound lane of Englewood Road remained closed at the crash site, protected by orange-and-white safety cones.
The male driver of the pickup involved in the crash stood outside near a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office patrol SUV, awaiting a Florida Highway Patrol investigative team, which arrived more than an hour after the crash.
