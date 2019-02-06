A man is dead after another tragic bicycle crash on the streets of Venice.
It happened Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. as a man was hit while riding his bike across American Legion Way by a red Jeep driven by a Venice High student.
Once on scene, first responders attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The 66-year-old male bicyclist died at the scene due to injuries sustained, according to Venice Fire Battalion Chief Steve Worobel.
The area around the scene, just outside the Venice Gondolier Sun building, was cordoned off with police tape as Venice Police Department and Sarasota County Fire Department apparatus rushed to the site.
A bicycling companion of the victim was seen hugging the distraught teenage driver at the scene.
The bicyclist was in a group when the crash occurred.
It’s the latest in a deadly series of crashes.
A Venice woman was BayFlited to Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s trauma unit on Jan. 23 after her bicycle was hit by a vehicle while riding along U.S. 41 Business at Center Road.
The incident comes months after four bicyclists were hit on Center Road near Rockley Boulevard. One rider died in that crash. Two others were seriously injured.
