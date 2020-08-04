OSPREY — A 68-year-old Osprey man was killed after being hit by a van in a Tamiami Trail construction zone, troopers reported Tuesday.
The crash happened at 10:53 p.m. Monday on Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) near Osprey Point Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
A North Port woman, 64, driving a van, was travelling south on North Tamiami Trail, south of Osprey Point Drive, when the van collided with the bicyclist, who was headed in the same direction.
The bicyclist succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. Next of kin have been notified.
The victim’s name was not released, per FHP policy.
It’s unknown if the bicyclist was wearing a helmet or whether charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.