OSPREY — A 68-year-old Osprey man was killed after being hit by a van in a Tamiami Trail construction zone, troopers reported Tuesday.

The crash happened at 10:53 p.m. Monday on Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) near Osprey Point Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

A North Port woman, 64, driving a van, was travelling south on North Tamiami Trail, south of Osprey Point Drive, when the van collided with the bicyclist, who was headed in the same direction.

The bicyclist succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. Next of kin have been notified.

The victim’s name was not released, per FHP policy.

It’s unknown if the bicyclist was wearing a helmet or whether charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

