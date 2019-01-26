A Venice woman was BayFlited to Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s trauma unit after her bicycle was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
Mary Piotti, 41, was riding along U.S. 41 Business at Center Road around 9:30 a.m. when she was stuck by a vehicle driven by Alma Villegas, 45, according to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesman.
Sarasota County fire medics responded within three minutes and issued a trauma alert, using a nearby parking lot for the helicopter rescue.
FHP’s Kenneth Watson said initial reports indicate Piotti suffered life-threatening injuries and underwent immediate surgery at Sarasota Memorial, where she is currently recuperating.
An official FHP crash report is not yet available.
The incident comes three months after four bicyclists were hit on Center Road near Rockley Boulevard, about four miles east of Wednesday’s crash. One of the riders died in that crash. Two others were seriously injured.
On Oct. 31, a bicyclist was killed in a crash at Palmero Place and South Nokomis Avenue on the island.
In all, eight bicycle vs. car crashes were documented within Venice city limits in 2018, according to city records. That’s down from 11 bicycle crashes in 2017, 12 in 2016, 12 in 2015 and 11 in 2014. Twenty-three crashes were reported in 2013.
Over the six-year period from 2013 to 18, 41 of the 77 documented crashes occurred at a U.S. 41 (Business and Bypass) or Venice Avenue intersection.
Where fault was determined, it was fairly evenly split, with 23 auto drivers cited and 21 bicyclists cited.
Eight were deemed hit-and-runs, with the auto driver leaving the scene before authorities arrived; four bicyclists left the scene of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.