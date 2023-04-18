SARASOTA - When Carlos Bates was told by a a school mentor that he could achieve anything, it opened the door for him to pursue a career in science and technology.
"When I was in high school, he took me to tour colleges and universities, and he helped guide and encourage me," Bates said.
After earning a degree in engineering and technology at The Ohio State University, Bates knew he wanted to become a mentor to youth.
He chose to become a Big Brother for the Sarasota chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters in 2010.
His first match was a boy in eighth grade.
"It's amazing to watch a child mature and find their own way and develop their own interests," Bates said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast announced that Bates has been selected as The Big Brothers Big Sisters Association of Florida winner of the 2023 "Big of the Year" award.
"Carlos is a longtime Big Brother," Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast President/CEO Joy Mahler stated in a news release. "He first came to the organization in 2010. He is no stranger to mentoring — having a wealth of experience with both children and young adults. He genuinely cares about the success of his 'Littles' and is willing to go out of his way to help them achieve it."
Bates will represent Florida for the National Big Brother of the Year award to be named in June this year.
"I was fortunate to have people in my life growing up who recognized my talents and saw possibilities in me long before I would — or could see the potential in myself," Bates said. "I remember the doubt that challenged me as a young person and will never forget what it felt like to have someone I respected tell me that they believed I could achieve my goals."
He said having mentors helped him develop self-confidence.
"I knew early on that it would be a lifelong mission of mine to give some of that back," he said. "Kids want someone who will listen to them."
His advice to kids: Don't be afraid to fail.
He met his current little brother, Mihretu, in 2017 when he was 7 years old.
"I will never forget how he sized me up. He may be small, but Mihretu makes up for it with a huge personality. He conducted his own interview of me during that hour-long match meeting and I was so relieved that I got the job."
Bates lived in Sarasota for years. He relocated to Tampa because the commute to work became too challenging.
"We still meet on a regular basis," Bates said. "Mihretu is a great young man. He plays sports and the saxophone. He's starting high school next year and is sure to have a bright future."
Big Brothers Big Sisters praised Bates.
"Carlos’ match relationship exemplifies the positive impact that long-term, one to-one mentoring has on our children," said Dan Prinzing, CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters Association of Florida, in the news release.
