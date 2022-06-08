Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received multiple grants recently.
The organization received a $2,700 grant from Plantation Community Foundation for a 3-year service contract for the Venice office fingerprint scanner.
As child safety is the agency’s highest priority, all volunteer mentors enrolling in the agency’s One to One Mentoring Program undergo a Level Two background screening. This screening includes a fingerprint scan that runs through the FBI’s national database.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received a $35,000 grant from Bank of America Client Foundation for its Gateways to Graduation and Big Futures Program in Sarasota County.
Gateways to Graduation helps 8th-12th grade students remain in school, earn grade level promotion and graduate high school, while Big Futures provides professionally supported mentoring to the high school youth it currently serves until they reach age 21.
Ninety percent of the at-risk students were promoted to the next grade, while 93 percent of the youth who remained matched with their mentor though Big Futures after high school graduation enrolled in a higher education institution, joined the military, or are gainfully employed.
Walmart Facility #7023 awarded a $2,500 Community Grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for its One-to-One Mentoring Program agency wide.
The primary goal of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is to contribute to positive youth development through one-to-one mentoring relationships and programs. The youth and his/her mentor participate in the One to One Mentoring Program as either a community-based match or a school-based match.
Community-based mentoring relationships involve one-to-one outings and activities, doing things the Big and Little enjoy together, such as at a park, sporting event, or library.
Some Bigs meet with their Littles on the weekends, while others get together on weekday evenings. Each match is unique and develops a schedule that works for them.
Although it takes place at a specified supervised location, typically schools or after-school programs, the school-based program isn’t limited to the classroom.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received a $4,653.18 grant from the Vern A. & Florence E. Martin Charitable Trust for its site-based mentoring program with a focus on Decisions to Win (DTW) in the Englewood area.
The goal of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast’s Decisions to Win (DTW) one-to-one mentoring initiative is to help at-risk high school students remain in school, earn promotion to the next grade level and graduate high school. DTW serves students in grades 10-12.
This personal decision-making program is workbook-based, and it is designed to instill goal orientation, develop planning skills, and motivate students to succeed in school.
The program consists of 18-20 age-appropriate lessons focused on academic achievement, positive behavior, increasing self-esteem, and setting long-term educational, career, and financial goals. Students work one-to-one with their mentors, who are provided specialized training, to complete each lesson during weekly sessions.
Mentoring sessions typically take place at the student’s school during one class or lunch period throughout the school year. These sessions include assistance with schoolwork, standardized test preparation, personal conversations, and shared activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.