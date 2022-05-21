In March, Big Brothers Big Sisters serving Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee, Charlotte, Lee, Hendry and Collier counties launched its “100 Men in 100 Days” campaign to encourage men to become a Big Brother and volunteer with the organization.
The recruitment campaign comes at a good time, as there are 200 boys waiting to be matched with a positive male role model.
One-to-one matches between Bigs and Littles empower youth and strengthen communities. Professional staff from Big Brothers Big Sisters carefully build and support each match, and ensure it meets the strictest standards.
While Big Brothers Big Sisters accepts volunteers from all walks of life, there is a greater need for male mentors. Currently, 49 percent of the youth in the program are boys and 38 percent of the volunteers are men.
Big Brother and School Resource Office Jose Castellanos sees the positive effect he is having on his Little Brothers life.
“I am fortunate to see firsthand the impact my Little Jamari and I have had on each other that makes us grow as better people,” he said. “We talk about when we first met and where we are today as our friendship has grown. I look forward to celebrating his graduation. Being his Big Brother has truly been a great experience.”
Research shows that having the positive influence of a “Big” makes a real difference in the life of a child. “Littles” experience improvements in academic performance, behavior and relationships at home and elsewhere, according to independent studies.
Mentoring is one of the most rewarding, enjoyable and simple things a volunteer can do. For as little as one hour a week, volunteers can add joy to the life of a child, and ultimately, contribute greatly to his or her potential.
To learn more or to become a Big, call 855-501-BIGS 2447.
