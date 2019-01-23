More than 360 people turned out for the opening of the first Venice-area medical marijuana treatment center at 1260 Jacaranda Blvd. by the Venice Pines Shopping Center.
It’s the 24th Trulieve medical marijuana dispensary in the state.
Dispensary manager Joan St. Pierre said that the following day more than 100 people came, most with prescriptions, others seeking information.
Since then, she said about 50 people come in daily — 20 with questions and the others to collect their prescriptions.
St. Pierre has 28 employees, all of whom are trained patient consultants. There are five supervisory positions, three product coordinators managing the inventory and two delivery coordinators.
Six patient consultants staff registers in the entry lobby.
There is always a security officer on duty and cameras operate throughout the building.
People who are not already patients are referred to two doctors in the area licensed to prescribe marijuana.
Patients coming with their medical marijuana card are checked in and taken to a private room where a consultant shows them the products available.
They are then taken into the showroom, or pharmacy, where a consultant assists with their purchase. They have a choice of nasal sprays, muscle rubs, capsules, syringes and even baked good, with the Tru-Clear syringe putting it into a cookie.
All the necessary equipment can be purchased as well. Prices range from $60 up to a table-top vaporizer at $750.
They pay and leave with their product and a booklet providing directions and information similar to a standard prescription leaflet. The medicine has a label identifying the patient, as in a standard pharmacy.
St. Pierre graduated from Venice High School in 1994 and managed SunTrust Bank offices for 10 years and the Chase Bank on East Venice Avenue.
She left to become a Realtor for two years, then took the opportunity to join Trulieve and manage the Venice dispensary.
St. Pierre has personal experience with the benefits of medical cannabis — she’s a patient of Dr. Barry Norman, the first Venice-area doctor to prescribe it.
“I am not surprised at the number of people seeking our pharmacy services, and I think it is just going to grow in this retiree area,” she said. “A lot of people want to be off the medications which cannabis can replace, for pain in particular.”
The Venice dispensary is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 12 noon Saturdays. Call 844-878-5438.
