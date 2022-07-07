VENICE — An ice cream company founded in Sarasota in 1982 is being investigated for its potential involvement in a listeria outbreak sickening 23 people in 10 states so far.
Twenty-two of the people needed hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Other people may have contracted a mild illness from the bacteria and not sought medical treatment, according to the CDC.
One person, an Illinois resident, died in January. Her estate filed suit this week, according to the Associated Press, alleging her death was caused by eating contaminated ice cream manufactured by Big Olaf Creamery.
The suit alleges she traveled to Florida earlier in the month and ate Big Olaf ice cream at a Sarasota parlor, according to the Associated Press.
The Bradenton Herald has reported that a second lawsuit is pending, alleging a Massachusetts woman suffered a miscarriage resulting from eating the company's product in an ice cream shop in a Clearwater hotel.
The woman herself reportedly got severely ill as well, according to the Herald.
Fifteen retail locations around the state are listed on the company website, selling ice cream for consumption on the premises, as well as packaged to take home. Some of them are licensed by the company while others feature its products.
The company has asked retailers not to sell its products but because they're individually owned, and state and federal databases don't show a recall issued by any agency or the company itself, shops are on their own as to whether to remain open and what to sell.
On Thursday, the Siesta Key Village location had a sign on its door stating, "Temporarily closed for cleaning." The letters "Big Olaf" were removed from the sign that hangs above the sidewalk.
The Jacaranda location, Big Olaf Ice Cream & Coffee Caffe, was open Thursday but wasn't selling the company's brand. A sign on the door read, "We are now serving Hershey ice cream. Thx, Mgmt."
'COOPERATING'
The Big Olaf Creamery website says its ice cream is "made at a local creamery near Sarasota’s Amish village of Pinecraft … hand mixed with the finest ingredients and is then churned in batch freezers by local Amish Craftsmen."
In a statement posted on its Facebook and Instagram pages, the company says it's cooperating with all investigations, none of which has confirmed its products had a role in the outbreak, illnesses or deaths.
"For now it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases, I am not sure why only Big Olaf is being mentioned and targeted," it states. "The original report we got from the Florida Department of Health on Friday July 1st, was that there are 23 cases reported, the first one reported was January 2021. 6 out of the 23 patients mentioned having consumed Big Olaf ice cream, but nothing has been proven.
"We have been cooperating with the Florida Department of Health, FDACS and the FDA as soon as we were informed about the situation. We have been transparent and have answered all their questions and provided them with all the information requested from us, as the health and well being of the public is our first priority."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the investigation is ongoing.
Investigators collect epidemiological data to connect outbreaks involving the same bacteria and "traceback" data to try to identify a related source, it says.
So far, according to its website, 14 out of 17 people interviewed ate ice cream in the month before they got sick; 13 of them remembered details about the ice cream; and six said they at Big Olaf ice cream or ate ice cream at a place where the company might have supplied it.
Big Olaf products are only sold in Florida but just 12 of the cases of listeria involve residents, according to the CDC.
One related case has been reported in Colorado, with one in Georgia, one in Illinois, one in Kansas, two in Massachusetts, one in Minnesota, one in New Jersey, two in New York and one in Pennsylvania.
Ten of the people sickened provided information about their illness, a CDC report states. Of them, eight reported travel to Florida in the month prior to getting sick.
