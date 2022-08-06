ISLAMORADA, Florida Keys — Nearly 500 solo and relay team open-ocean swimmers will attempt to complete the annual Swim for Alligator Lighthouse Saturday, Sept. 10 in a unique endurance challenge in the Atlantic Ocean waters off Islamorada.

Individuals and two-, three- and four-person teams must conquer the 8-mile roundtrip course to the historic lighthouse and back in less than eight hours.


