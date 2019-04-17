For as many years as can be remembered, at least 28, the annual easter egg hunt at the Gazebo continues to grow in popularity. Followed by the colorful Easter parade along West Venice Avenue, which culminates with merchants and stores along the downtown avenues welcoming the young participants to stop and collect candies
This year as is customary Eggstravaganza takes place at the Gazebo in Centennial Park on Saturday, April 20 starting at 9:30 a.m. The Easter Bunny arrives to lead the eager children in song and dance.
Excitement builds as Lions club members and volunteers hide the treasured fun-filled Easter Eggs in the grass. At 10 a.m. everyone gathers for the traditional Easter Egg Hunt beginning by age groups: 0-2, 3-4, 5-6 and 7 & up. All children should bring a basket and must be accompanied by an adult.
“This year is set to be even bigger and better than ever before,” said Nick Sperry, events coordinator for Venice MainStreet. Kids can look forward to candy, prizes, the Easter Bunny, music and other entertainment, as well as hunting thousands upon thousands of eggs.”
A record number of 8,000 eggs this year will hold candy, toys or prizes generously donated by local merchants. Parents are reminded to bring baskets for the children and to arrive early to enjoy the entertainment.
The event was originally organized and operated by the Venice Lions Club. Lion Alf Kirkeeng recalled when he joined the club in 1991 it was one of their annual events. Lion Shelley Devine confirmed they have been supporting the Easter event for many years with volunteer manpower.
As Venice MainStreet Inc. has grown, they have found additional volunteers from other groups, sponsors and added activities to make it a fun filled morning. This year Eggstravaganza is presented in partnership this year by Edible Gifts & Treats, Premier Community Bank, Venice MainStreet, Venice Lions Club, and The Warehouse of Venice.
