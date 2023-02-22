Big Brothers Big Sisters kicks off its “100 Men in 100 Days” campaign. From now through May 17, area men are encouraged to become a big brother.
Big Brothers Big Sisters serving Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee, Charlotte, Lee, Hendry and Collier counties has launched its “100 Men in 100 Days” campaign to encourage men to become a Big Brother and volunteer with the organization.
The recruitment campaign comes at a good time, as there are 107 boys waiting to be matched with a positive male role model.
Mentoring is one of the most rewarding, enjoyable and simple things a volunteer can do. For as little as one hour a week, volunteers can add joy to the life of a child, and ultimately, contribute greatly to his or her potential.
Big Brother Rich Puckett has been mentoring young men for many years. Puckett has seen firsthand the impact a positive role model can have on a child’s life.
“Being a mentor may not change the world, but it will change the world of the child you mentor,” he said.
One-to-one matches between Bigs and Littles truly empower youth and strengthen communities. Professional staff from Big Brothers Big Sisters carefully build and support each match, and ensure it meets the strictest standards.
Research shows that having the positive influence of a “Big” makes a real difference in the life of a child. “Littles” experience improvements in academic performance, behavior and relationships at home and elsewhere, according to independent studies.
To learn more, or to become a Big and contribute greatly to a child’s potential, call 855-501-BIGS (2447), 941-488-4009, or visit bbssun.org.
