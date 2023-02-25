ENGLEWOOD — A program helping homeless people repair or replace their bikes in Englewood is progressing.
On Tuesday, members of the Englewood Community Health Action Team met at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce to discuss how the new bike repair project is working.
Each year, the grassroots CHAT group, made up of nonprofits, health care providers and movers and shakers in the community, does a needs assessment to determine what they can do together to improve the health of the community.
The same is done by CHAT groups in North Port, Laurel, Nokomis and Sarasota.
After Hurricane Ian hit the region on Sept. 28, members of the Englewood CHAT group realized the need for transportation for those without homes had become even greater. It was also more challenging for some bike repair volunteers to help after losing tools and supplies in the storm at their Englewood homes.
This year, the Englewood CHAT group, in partnership with Sarasota County Health and Human Services, Sarasota County libraries, Healthy Sarasota County, EPIC Community Center, is sponsoring a free monthly bike repair clinic.
It’s set for 10 a.m. to noon on the first Tuesday of the month from March to December at St. David’s Jubilee Center, 401 South Broadway, Englewood.
Repairs include fixing flat tires, bent wheels and brakes, and replacing brake pads and broken spokes. Shifters can be adjusted and chains can be greased.
The group is working on funding for an inventory of parts needed to keep the program running. Working with a maintenance coordinator, the group will receive updates on the project.
“Volunteers with knowledge of bike repair and maintenance are needed,” said Andre McClerklin Jr., health educator for the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County and CHAT liaison. “However, we learned bike owners have knowledge on how to fix them — they just need the tools. So they will be able to come to the bike repair clinic and work on their own bikes.”
Cynthia Voortman, co-founder of the nonprofit On the Spot Aid, a street medicine outreach in Englewood, Port Charlotte, Venice and North Port, was pleased to receive 25 donated bikes and a bike rack and some spare bike parts.
Currently, there is a handful of bikes at St. David’s Jubilee Center. Bike donations and parts can be donated to the center from 10 am. to noon Monday through Wednesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.