SARASOTA — Motorists, bicyclists and runners are invited to offer suggestions during a trio of upcoming public meetings as Sarasota County works to update its bicycle and pedestrian master plan.
The county contains nearly 2,000 miles of bike lanes and sidewalks, and everyone who shares the road is welcome to give feedback as the community decides where to extend routes and make future improvements, according to county officials.
Public meetings will be held at the following times and locations:
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota.
• 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, Morgan Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
• 12:15-2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Gulf Gate Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota.
According to a news release, Sarasota County has made great strides in providing infrastructure for bicyclists and pedestrians since the first Bicycle and Pedestrian master plan was adopted in 2013.
Nearly 2,000 miles of sidewalks and bike facilities currently connect the community — that includes hundreds of miles of bike lanes that help commuters get to work without adding vehicle traffic and draw tourists to area attractions.
Sarasota County boasts more than 1,000 miles of sidewalks that drive foot traffic into local businesses and give residents safe places to exercise, walk their pets and visit neighbors, according to the county website.
In addition, Sarasota County has also launched a new webpage where residents may find more information, complete a survey and offer feedback. Visit SCgov.net/bikepedupdate.
