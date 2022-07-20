Editor’s note: Pam Miller covers active Venetians, especially sailors and cyclists and frequently contributes photos for the Our Town photo page as well as occasional articles such as this one.
To celebrate the completion of the Legacy Trail to Payne Park in downtown Sarasota, the Pedaling Pelicans of Venice decided to schedule their fifth trip close to home.
A 3-day ride was researched and organized by Denise Montana and Steve Ciulla that encompassed Venice to Sarasota to Anna Maria Island.
The leaders opted for a low-carbon footprint ride where cars would be left at home and luggage was to be transported by fellow rider, Diane Santoianni, who couldn’t make the ride.
Luggage was dropped off at the Santoianni house on Saturday night, and the ride crew headed out at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning from Pelican Pointe, up the Legacy Trail, to downtown Sarasota.
This plan worked well for all but one rider who failed to pack all her necessary toiletries and ended up carrying a heavy, leather backpack on a 90-degree day for 26 miles.
The group was reconnected with their luggage at the Hyatt Regency Resort at noon where arrangements had been made to store the luggage in a conference room until the rider’s rooms were ready.
Leaving the bikes and luggage in safe storage, the riders walked over to the Toasted Mango Café for a well-deserved, delicious brunch. It was liberating to realize that no car would be required for three days.
The remainder of the day was scheduled to explore and enjoy the hotel, where riders were free to swim in the resort waterfall pool, try out the hotel’s kayaks or paddleboards in Sarasota Bay, or play the many lawn games available with some of the group opting for ping pong and corn hole.
After enjoying an afternoon of R&R, the group met for the three-quarter-mile walk to Rosemary and Thyme. The restaurant was having a New Orleans Cuisine Savor menu, which was enjoyed by many.
The leaders of the trip had recently read a book entitled “The Art of Gathering,” and they used this as a jump start for interesting conversations during dinner. If you read the book, it will remind you why people come together in the first place and why we should treat every gathering as an opportunity to deepen our shared humanity.
After walking back to the hotel, the group decided on an early evening to rest for the 50-mile ride scheduled to Anna Maria Island the next day.
The Montana/Ciulla duo had done their homework and mapped out an easy route to get from the hotel to the Ringling Bridge for the start of the day’s adventure. Luckily, traffic was light as many snowbirds had already headed north.
The amazingly gorgeous cycle to Anna Maria Island confirmed in all the riders’ minds that we really do live in paradise. The blue/green of the waterways, the lush greenery, the many plants in bloom and the bright orange of the heavily laden royal poinciana trees were among the enjoyable sights to see as we cycled.
As the group cycled up Longboat Key, they had a wonderful tailwind from the south that enabled them to maintain a speed of 14 mph, getting them to their lunch destination at Mademoiselle Paris much earlier than planned.
The leaders quickly adapted and took the group on a few side streets, where they eventually ended at a perfect spot on the beach with the Sunshine Skyway bridge in the background for great photo ops.
Fortunately, lunch at the French bakery was filling because the cyclists needed the extra energy for the return ride to Sarasota.
The earlier tailwinds were now headwinds, and the average speed dropped to 11 mph. Some of the strong riders took the lead and provided excellent drafting for the few that needed an extra boost to complete the 50 miles.
Back at the Hyatt, many relaxed poolside with a refreshing drink before heading out for the three-quarter-mile walk to Boca Sarasota that offered an eclectic menu resulting in satisfying dinners for all.
On the way home, some decided they needed a little dessert so a stop at Main Street Creamery was in order. Waiting in the long line was well worthwhile for what the store bills as “the creamiest ice cream in Florida,” made in small batches in Sarasota at Yoder’s Southern Creamery.
As the ice cream was being enjoyed, the team leader asked, “Could we walk and eat ice cream at the same time?”
She clearly had been watching the radar because a few minutes after getting into the hotel lobby, we suddenly heard a strange noise, which turned out to be beating, torrential rain outside.
Tuesday morning, we awakened to another sunshine day in Florida. Good friend Diane Santoianni met us at 9 a.m. in the lobby to pick up our luggage on her way to babysit her granddaughter in Sarasota.
After checking out, the riders mounted up one last time for another day of cycling into a headwind. We were well experienced by then and knew which riders to put up front.
During the ride home, the parks along the Legacy Trail provided entertainment for the young at heart, and most of the ladies decided to swing and cavort on the playground equipment during our stops.
We arrived back in Venice in time for lunch, but everyone decided a small lunch at home would be best for all since many a high calorie meal had been enjoyed during the trip.
The Pedaling Pelicans, whose ages range from the mid-60s to early 80s, started riding as a group in 2019. Their first trip was to Key West for a 100-mile ride.
This adventure proved so successful that the group decided the goal would be to plan two rides a year, one in late spring and the other in early fall, and always aiming for 100 miles.
Besides Key West, their trips have included the Space Coast, Dunedin, and Winter Garden. The next trip is planned for early November on the Withlacoochee State Trail.
This is a 46-mile paved trail in Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties. The trail follows along the Withlacoochee River and passes through the Withlacoochee State Forest. It is the longest paved rail trail in Florida.
Although cars will need to be used on the next trip to transport all the bikes, riders and accompanying luggage, the group always carpools as much as possible to continue to work for a low carbon footprint.
