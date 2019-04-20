Last year, traces of lead were found in water fountains in kindergarten classrooms at Englewood Elementary School. Now, lawmakers are considering a bill to prevent childhood lead poisoning.
If passed, Florida’s SB-66 would require all public schools built before 1986 to install filters to reduce lead in the water systems. Congress outlawed lead pipes in new construction nationwide in 1986.
Last year, Sarasota County School District voluntarily tested buildings built before that year for lead. Tests showed Englewood Elementary School, McIntosh Middle School and Venice Middle School, were positive for higher levels of lead than the EPA approves.
At the time, Englewood Elementary School principal Mark Grossenbacher alerted parents about the fountains he shut down in Building 6, which houses about 100 kindergarten students.
“This building is decades old,” Grossenbacher said. “It is set to be replaced in the next school year.”
Grossenbacher said portable buildings will be brought in for the six displaced classes during construction of the new $5.5 million building, expected to open in the summer of 2022.
In the meantime, Grossenbacher said, the students use bottled water instead of the free-standing fountains. They still have access to the water so they can wash their hands, however, aren’t allowed to drink the water.
Cases like this is why some lawmakers want public schools built before 1986 to install filters. Water testing is not required at schools. However, each district can elect to do it. Charlotte County schools do limited testing annually.
Lead exposure in children can cause headaches, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, anemia, hyperactivity and agitation, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Long-term exposure can cause cognitive impairment.
The bill proposed by senators Janet Cruz, Lauren Book and Annette Taddeo, would require schools to post signs with pictures and texts clearly identifying any water sources that are not to be used for consumption and list them on the school’s website with the date of when each filter was installed.
The bill extends beyond water fountains to sinks used in the kitchen for food preparation or cooking. Any water source that isn’t filtered would have to be noted with a sign. If it passes, districts would be required to locate and label “all drinking water sources” with a barcode and install filters that meet certain specifications, also sharing when the filter was installed and when it will be replaced next.
According to WWSB-TV in Sarasota, there’s a lack of consistent lead testing at Florida schools. In 2017, the Environment Florida Report showed school districts received an “F” for failing to keep school water from becoming laced with lead.
“Lead testing is like Russian roulette,” said Jennifer Rubiello, executive director of Environment Florida, a state advocacy group. “Testing is really unpredictable. We don’t really know what’s out there, so that means Florida is not tackling the solution as well.”
The advocacy group lobbied lawmakers for years to adopt new school lead rules for mandatory testing annually or requiring district campuses be equipped with filtration systems designed to help remove lead.
The bill is working its way through legislation. It was unanimously approved recently in the Education committee and is now in the Appropriations Subcommittee on Education for consideration.
If the bill passes, it would go into effect throughout the state on July 1.
Jackie Kelly of WWSB ABC 7 contributed to this report.
