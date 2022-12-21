Billy Graham, through the magic of film, was the featured speaker at the First Baptist Church of Venice Ladies Christmas Tea.

After a prayer by Tassie Hodge, the film showcasing Billy Graham had the preacher telling the group he began his crusades in Venice. His first crusade was at the First Baptist Church of Venice with seven people present.


Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips an ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

