Pastor Tom Hodge serves delicious sweets and tea sandwiches at the First Baptist Church of Venice Ladies Christmas Tea. Other men serving at the tea but not pictured are Charlie Shinkle, Bill Charland, Troy Deines, Pastor John Saxton, John Carber, Monte Tobin, Richard Blessing, Steve Stevenson, Craig Tirgrath and Jim Campion.
Carol Cornell (seated) and Margo Baker told the group at the Ladies Christmas Tea heartfelt stories about their experiences at Billy Graham Crusades. Carol offers the same prayer each day with her grandson that her grandfather prayer with her.
Jill Whaley and Cindy Charland and their committee deserve a huge thank you for a beautiful Ladies Christmas Tea honoring the Ruth and Billy Graham Ministry held at the First Baptist Church of Venice. It was the perfect message of love for the holidays.
Gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Jane Shipps gave the First Baptist Church of Venice Ladies Tea a festive touch by playing Christmas music before the tea and for the sing-a-long.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Billy Graham, through the magic of film, was the featured speaker at the First Baptist Church of Venice Ladies Christmas Tea.
After a prayer by Tassie Hodge, the film showcasing Billy Graham had the preacher telling the group he began his crusades in Venice. His first crusade was at the First Baptist Church of Venice with seven people present.
He went on to talk about his work and about meeting his wife Ruth. She was born in China, then attended boarding school in North Korea before finally travelling to the USA.
Each step of the way, she asked God to take her as she hated leaving and the goodbyes.
Their lives together had their ups and downs. She described him as “a man in a hurry.” He described her as “a woman who embraced life.”
One of the greatest sad points for Billy was being told he and Ruth would not have children. Then through prayer and faith, God blessed them with five beautiful children.
Ruth spoke in the film about Billy being the preacher while she was the writer and kept journals where she wrote her poems and thoughts. Ruth’s book, “Sitting by my Laughing Fire,” was a gift to everyone who attended the tea.
At the recognition table was a picture of Ruth and Billy Graham with the words, “Love, the greatest adventure.” As we celebrate Christmas, the Holy Family and the birth of Jesus, we can agree that love is the greatest adventure.
Two-thousand years after the birth of Christ, many of us continue to live that adventure.
Merry Christmas, my friends. It is a blessing to have spent hours of teas, luncheons parties and wonderful magical Christmas moments with you.
Two Of Our Best
The special people of this week are Cindy Charland and Jill Whaley. These two women and their other table hostesses created the perfect tea at First Baptist Church of Venice.
Hostesses were Sandy DeFoe, Kathy Campion, Donna Kage, Vicky Tirgrath, Darrell Mogford, Carol Stephenson, Colleen Tobin and Linda Hodel.
The hostesses not only included lovely centerpieces and china but special small gifts for their guests. This columnist received a pretty colorful Christmas plate with the word, “joy.”
Guests were dressed in their Christmas best. Conversation was lively with talk of favorite recipes and family traditions.
In all, Cindy and Jill and First Baptist gave everyone at the tea a nice Christmas present. They made Venice at Christmas a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips an ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
