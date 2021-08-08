Parents are threatening to withdraw their kids from area Catholic schools after Bishop Frank J. Dewane announced students in the Diocese of Venice region must wear masks.
Dewane said the number of new COVID-19 cases in Florida jumped 18%, week over week, and that he’s concerned for the 5,000 students who attend Catholic schools in this region.
“For those who have addressed the issue of parental rights, I respect completely your right as a parent,” Dewane wrote in a weekend social media post. “When you entrust your children to a Catholic School, the responsibility of each school is to ensure the safety of all students.”
Parents responded to Dewane on Facebook in strongly worded posts.
“Yes, so if you are requiring masks in schools, then why not in masses also?” Michelle Faux Ballentine wrote. “Hypocrisy at its finest! And Bishop, you’re not respecting parental rights by taking them away! You’ve heard absolutely nothing today.”
The issue of parental rights is a common theme online in the posts.
“Very surprising to send out the last minute change to make masks mandatory again right before school starts,” Mani Pailer wrote. “Sounds like the Diocese doesn’t trust us parents to make the right choice if our kids should wear a mask or not.”
Mike Weddle took a different approach in his social media response to the Dewane.
“Parents will generally protect their children out of love, and when the politics settle, I hope they make sure their children use seatbelts in the car and masks in school, and appreciate the Bishop’s caring action to keep their sons and daughters healthy and alive,” Weddle wrote.
