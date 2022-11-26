Michele Des Verney Redwine Redwine

 PHOTO BY BARBAR BANKS

SARASOTA - Michéle Des Verney Redwine, the founder of the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative (SBAC), announced that the nonprofit was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation.

This grant, administered by Wells Fargo Philanthropic Services, is instrumental in allowing SBAC to present its second annual “Visions in Black” initiative. According to Redwine, the program includes a juried exhibition celebrating the work of talented artists of color who live in Florida.


