OSPREY — The Blackburn Point Swing Bridge connecting Casey Key to Osprey will be operating on a temporary schedule due to repairs, which started Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard approved the bridge to open on the hour starting on May 2.

Drivers may experience slight traffic delays while the bridge is being repaired.

The repairs may take up to 30 days and the bridge will return to regular operating schedules once completed.

