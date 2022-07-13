VENICE — Derek Blankenship is ready for his new job, which includes overseeing education, volunteers, scheduling, production and hospitality at the Venice Institute of Performing Arts.
“It’s been wonderful so far,” Blankenship said.
He has been with VIPA since mid-May and was recently named the director of education, formerly known as the director of artistic operations.
“It’s really a pretty intensive, all encompassing position,” he said.
Before joining VIPA, Blankenship was a professional trumpet player for 20 years and was pursuing his doctoral degree before circumstances made him leave.
He has experience in stage and facilities managing, sounds engineer and other production positions. He also taught at the University of Tampa.
Previously, he had played with the Venice Symphony for a few years and knew of the area. He decided it was time to “shift gears” when the pandemic hit and ended up with VIPA, which he is “very excited about.”
Those various roles prepared him for his new position as director of education.
“Basically, education is a portion of it,” Blankenship said about his job.
He will be overseeing education, including the VIPA’s apprenticeship program for high school juniors and seniors. His goal is to return the program to “pre-pandemic levels” with around 15 students.
It is a two-year program that helps teach students production aspects like sound and lighting.
“The goal is to have them where they can go out and they are ready for a job basically in the theater tech world,” he said.
Apart from education, Blankenship helps with the hospitality for all of the shows, anything needed for production in the Venice Performing Arts Center, overseeing the around 130 volunteers, and scheduling.
“We are already scheduled five years out,” he said.
Despite being newer to the organization, Blankenship already has some plans and goals.
He hopes to get the apprenticeship program accredited so apprentices will be certified when they leave and can go straight into the field.
Blankenship also wants to have good working relationships with the rest of the local arts community.
“Seeing what kind of an impact we can make on the community,” he said about being at VIPA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.