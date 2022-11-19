It is time for Venice Art Center to do its annual Sparkle Plenty show — the Bling Thing.
This season, it will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Venice Arts Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., on the city’s Cultural Campus. Admission is free.
With all that glitter filling the center, “shades,” aka tinted lenses, may be in order.
“Bling” can be anything that sparkles. Gold and silver and precious gems may come to mind but other sparkle plenty items include beach glass that designers find washed up on the shore and then transform into all manner of sparkly items.
Shell linings, rocks and even paper can become “bling” in the hands of skilled artists.
This annual event is considered one of the center’s most popular events.
Masks are encouraged for such crowd-drawing events such as this.
In addition to the “Bling Thing,” check out the center’s gift shop, which features a variety of work by center members.
While there, inquire about membership, the center’s vast array of classes in all media and, in conjunction with the sea horses and mermaids all around town, take home a miniature souvenir and/or sign up to receive an invitation to the final auction of those wonderful creatures next year.
Consider that all this bling dates back to the center’s first art show, which actually was sponsored by the Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club and in 1958 took the name Venice-Nokomis Art Association and by the 1960s had been changed to the Venice Area Art League.
In 1966, the art league hired retired architect Charles Mink to design the center’s first building and leased the present site.
That Sarasota School of Architecture design remains but fairly deep within the present building, which befits the city’s design by Harvard-trained city planner John Nolen who laid out the city in 1926, specifying Northern Italian architecture.
With growth and architectural changes came yet another name change to the name used today — Venice Art Center.
The only room that still is unchanged from the earliest years is the large demonstration classroom off the back hallway.
A mirror hung on the ceiling above a demonstration table enables students anywhere in the room to see what the teacher is doing at the table in the front of the classroom.
Many items for sale at Bling Thing 2022 may have been inspired in one of those classes.
If you are interested in learning to paint or draw or sculpt or even to design your own bling, pick up a course catalog at the front desk.
And while you are there, join the center, which gives you early notice of shows and special events and more.
Member volunteers at the center can tell you more.
The art center is one of the busiest buildings on the city’s Cultural Campus, which includes the Venice Community Center, Venice Museum and Archives and the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
Lunch will be available a la carte at the Art Center Cafe, which offers seating outside in the west courtyard and inside in the west-facing side gallery.
The Venice Art Center is at 390 S. Nokomis Ave. There is plenty of parking on the north and west sides of the building, with overflow parking in the community center lot.
For more information, call 941-485-7136.
