VENICE - It is time for Venice Art Center to do its annual Sparkle Plenty show - the Bling Thing.
It is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Venice Arts Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave. A
Admission is free.
The annual event is considered one of the center's most popular events.
Masks are encouraged.
In addition to the "Bling Thing," the center's gift shop will feature a variety of work by center members.
The bling dates back to the center's first art show, which was sponsored by the Venice-Nokomis Woman's Club and in 1958 took the name Venice-Nokomis Art Association and by the 1960s had been changed to the Venice Area Art League.
In 1966, the art league hired retired architect Charles Mink to design the center's first building and leased the present site.
That Sarasota School of Architecture design remains but fairly deep within the present building, which befits the city's design by Harvard-trained city planner John Nolen who laid out the city in 1926, specifying Northern Italian architecture.
With growth and architectural changes came yet another name change to the name used today - Venice Art Center.
The only room unchanged from the earliest years is the large demonstration classroom off the back hallway.
A mirror hung on the ceiling above a demonstration table enables students anywhere in the room to see what the teacher is doing at the table in the front of the classroom.
Many items for sale at Bling Thing 2022 may have been inspired in one of those classes.
If you are interested in learning to paint or draw or sculpt or even to design your own bling, pick up a course catalog at the front desk.
The art center is one of the busiest buildings on the city’s Cultural Campus, which includes the Venice Community Center, Venice Museum and Archives and the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
Lunch will be available a la carte at the Art Center Cafe, which offers seating outside in the west courtyard and inside in the west-facing side gallery.
The Venice Art Center is at 390 S. Nokomis Ave.
For more information, call 941-485-7136.
