Continue to donate blood despite the concern around the coronavirus, says the Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA has reported there have been no cases or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus.
“The coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives,” OneBlood’s website reads.
To encourage people to donate during this time of blood shortage, OneBlood is offering $20 e-gift certificates to blood donors through March 31.
About 30 percent of scheduled blood drives have canceled over concerns about the virus, said Jayne Giroux, director of Community Development for Suncoast Blood Bank
Giroux said the blood bank has also seen about a 30% reduction in donors and they seem to be decreasing every day.
“Donating blood is probably one of the healthiest environments you can be in right now,” Giroux said.
She stated blood blanks have to comply with strict cleanliness standards set by the FDA.
Suncoast Blood Bank is asking donors who even have a runny nose not to donate.
Soon it will be testing potential donors’ temperatures before they even enter the donation environment to ensure they’re not running a fever.
If donors have been to one of the hot spots, such as Italy or China, they’re asked not to donate for at least two weeks, Giroux said.
“If you’re healthy and well, we’re asking people to donate this week, because we don’t know what restrictions will be put on in the coming days,” she added.
It’s routine for the Suncoast Blood Bank to ask donors if they run a fever or feel unwell a few days after donating.
Giroux said that when donating platelets, a technology tests for 13 different pathogens and diseases. If the person is found to have any pathogen, known or unknown, the pathogens are flushed out, or “pathogen reduce.”
Blood blank officials are really concerned, as the virus seems to be proliferating, Giroux said.
“People are still going to have trauma, cancer patients continue to need treatment,” she said. “Just like people are stocking up in grocery stores, we need to stock our shelves now, to make sure we can get through this health crisis.”
