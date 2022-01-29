VENICE — OneBlood will hold a two-day blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, Feb. 9, and Feb. 10, outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.

Everyone who feels well can come out and donate the gift of life aboard the Big Red Bus to ensure that blood is available for patients who need it.

Donating blood is safe. COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.

It must be 56 days since your last whole blood donation.

Each donor will receive a free OneBlood long-sleeve T-shirt and $20 eGift Card; a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening; and a snack.

ID is required.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. Visit OneBlood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code 9354.

