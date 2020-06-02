Blood drive June 3
VENICE — OneBlood holds a blood drive from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
OneBlood officials have seen a significant drop in blood donations due to concerns over coronavirus.
COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives. Donors will be socially distanced aboard the bus.
Each donor will receive a free OneBlood T-shirt; a coupon for a pint of Culver’s custard; a wellness checkup including, blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening; and a snack.
ID is required.
For more information, or to make an appointment online, visit OneBlood.org/donate-now/ and use sponsor code 9354. Walk-ins are welcome.
Paw Park closure June 10
VENICE — On June 10, Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources staff will be delivering and spreading mulch in the open use areas of the fenced-in portions at Brohard Paw Park, 1600 South Harbor Drive, Venice.
The park will be closed from 6 a.m. to about noon and will reopen immediately upon the completion of the project.
Council election qualifying opens
Two Venice City Council will be filled in the 2020 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Seat 1 is held by Council Member Mitzie Fiedler, while Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom holds Seat 2.
The City Council is composed of six members and a mayor, all elected at-large for staggered three-year terms.
Any city resident who has been a registered voter in Venice for 12 consecutive months prior to Aug. 17, 2020, is eligible to be mayor or a Council member.
A resident is someone whose principal place of physical residence is within the city limits on a continuing basis. People may have a Venice address but not live within the Venice city limits.
Contact City Clerk Lori Stelzer at 941-882-7390 for more information, to verify your residency or to schedule an appointment to review the election packet. The appointment lasts about one hour and can be done in person or virtually.
The final date to qualify at noon, Friday, Aug. 21.
