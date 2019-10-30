SARASOTA — Wastehaulers and administrators were on hand Monday to demonstrate new Waste Management recycling trucks, with a single claw arm, as it lifted and emptied new recycling carts.
The task now is to distribute 137,000 blue recycling carts throughout the unincorporated parts of Sarasota County beginning Friday.
About 3,400 carts will be dropped in front of homes each day until all distributed. That phase should be complete by Dec. 20.
But don’t begin using the carts just yet: The first day to use the blue recycle carts is Thursday, Jan. 6. Keep on using the old red and blue bins until them.
After Jan. 6, you can either turn the smaller bins in to a location yet to be determined, or keep them to re-use for other projects.
The slow roll out is designed to give residents time to take in new recycling rules. There’s only really one that matters: Put all recyclables into one large 65-gallon blue cart each week.
The roll out from dual stream recycling using bins to single stream recycling using carts also gives trash haulers plenty of time to learn how to drive on Interstate 75 whilst sitting in the right-hand seat.
While they’re used to operating from both sides of the truck during their routes, they drive from the left hand seat like all the rest of us when traveling the interstate.
Driving the trucks from the right seat will be a new experience.
Waste Management purchased 27 of the new trucks at roughly $400,000 each — nearly $9 million. WM also purchased the new carts at a cost of $6.2 million, but will be reimbursed by Sarasota County over time for the carts.
Residents will not be charged for the carts, said Brian Usher, manager for Sarasota County Solid Waste. That’s covered by the fees already incorporated into annual property owner non-ad valorem assessment.
A 17% hike in that charge was previously incorporated into your tax bill. It hadn’t been raised since 2005, Usher said.
Wendi Crisp, outreach coordinator for Sarasota County Solid Waste, said pickup days will remain the same.
In addition to creating efficiencies in the pickup process, it will be safer for workers, said WM’s John Dailey.
Currently, a person has to get out and physically pickup the recycle bins. And there are about two crashes each month, Dailey said, by people who drive their cars into the rear of a garbage truck.
“This will be much more safe,” he added.
