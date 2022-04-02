While Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center remains homeless, it offers meditations and classes at several different places in the Venice area.
Meditations and Holistic Classes
Morning of Meditation at 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on April 16, with Monk San at Venice Unitarian Universalist Church of Venice, Pinebrook and Edmundson Roads. Program will include guided mindfulness meditation, walking meditation, closing with chanting, short Dharma talk and/or Q & A. Come to all or part. This will be live and on Zoom
Taste of Ski Lanka Food Festival at 4 to 7 p.m. May 1, at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 N. Auburn Rd., Venice, FL 34292. Cost: $29. Includes entertainment, authentic Sri Lankan food, and silent and live auctions.
Order to stay or carry out. Sri Lankan delicacies are made with authentic Sri Lankan spices. All dishes are vegetarian and made with coconut oil or coconut milk; there will be Vegan options.
Taste of Sri Lanka is the biggest annual fundraiser for Blue Lotus. Funds from this year’s event will go to rebuild the center or purchase a place to call home. Seeking items valued at $25 or more for a silent auction.
Call 941-323-8033 for information on donating. Tickets can be purchased online blbmc.org or contacting Julie at juliejons11@gmail.com.
Mindfulness Day Retreat with Monk San at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28, at Unitarian Congregational Church of Venice, Edmondson Road and Pinebrook Road. Come drink from the well of interior silence with timed sittings, walking meditation, bring your own bag lunch.
Come for some or stay for all. See the benefit yourself. Register by emailing info@blbmc. By donation, let your gratitude dictate the amount.
Donations welcome to rebuild the meditation hall destroyed by tropical storm Elsa. Visit: blbmc.org. Regular monthly donations are welcome from those who are able.
Regular weekly events
Buddhist Wisdom — 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays, all but last Sunday with Jim Piekarski. The basic teachings of Buddhism can make lives more workable and give us an enlightened perspective. On Zoom and in person in the Parlor Room of the United Church of Christ on Shamrock.
Sutta Study with Bhikkuni Vimala — At 4 to 5:30 p.m., last Sunday of each month. Using Steps to Liberation: The Buddha’s Eightfold Path, by Gil Fronsdal, with group reading and discussion during the class; and personal reflection and journaling opportunities throughout the month. Contact Vimala for more information: vimalajf@gmail.com. Zoom only.
Silent Sitting & Walking Group Meditation — At 1 to 2:15 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Join us for a peaceful time in your day. Enjoy meditating with other Blue Lotus participants. All welcome to come for all or part of the program. No meditation instruction. Zoom only.
Evening Meditation & Dhamma with the Monastics — 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. First and second with Bhante Chan; third, fourth, and fifth Wednesday with Bhikkhuni Vimala. Come for guided and silent meditation followed by a dhamma discussion.
Newcomers and experienced practitioners are all welcome for this peaceful evening gathering. Zoom only.
Meditation & Discussion with Venice Tergar — 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays, On Zoom and live in the Parlor Room of the United Church of Christ 620 Shamrock Blvd. Drop-ins welcome.
Based on The Joy of Living teachings of Buddhist teacher, Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche. Learn to rest in our Natural Mind of peace and joy. Useful to those of any or no spiritual tradition.
Each week’s session includes a 20-minute guided meditation followed by discussion of a topic helpful for our lives and deepening our meditations. (Masks Required) For more information, call 941-323-8033.
Meditation and Discussion with Monk San — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Hybrid In-Person at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice and on Zoom. (Masks Required) 1971 Pinebrook Road Venice and on Zoom.
Guided loving-kindness (metta) and Mindfulness meditation followed by a short discussion session to support understanding and growth in the practice of mindfulness.
Those who are new to meditation are welcome as well as experienced meditators. Contact: Monk San at info@blbmc.org or Julie Jons at juliejons11@gmail.com. In person and on Zoom.
Insight from the Scriptures: The Dammapada with Monk San — 1 to 2 p.m. every second and last Saturday This course with Monk San provides insight into the Dammapada, a collection of Pali poems that have been translated to many languages and used by many Buddhist followers worldwide.
There will be chanting, Pali pronunciation, and opportunities to ask questions. Advanced knowledge of Buddhism isn’t necessary to participate. Pre-registration required; no drop-in. info@blbmc.org. Zoom only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.