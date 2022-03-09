Demolition will be the fate of the Blue Lotus Meditation Center on Shamrock Boulevard in South Venice.
In 2013, it became home to the Venice Holistic Community Center, and in 2019, it was named the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center with the support of Monk Bhante Chan and the Blue Lotus monastics.
Last July, part of the roof of the building that provided space for a variety of programs, classes, meditation sessions and retreats collapsed during Tropical Storm Elsa.
The demolition of that building is scheduled to begin soon.
“Although Blue Lotus will be selling the property, we move forward to new opportunities,” administrative volunteer Kathy King said. “Blue Lotus will continue to thrive and support our communities.”
Currently, classes and meditations are being held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Venice, the United Church of Christ and on Zoom.
Blue Lotus continues to actively serve Venice and surrounding towns with meditation programs, classes, and special events online and at the neighborhood churches.
“The monastics at Blue Lotus are available to support families in private as well as group ceremonies,” said Jillauire Crane, a Blue Lotus volunteer. “We continue to practice meditation and kindness as we support each other during the celebrations and challenges that face each of us.”
For more information on programs and services, visit: blbmc.org
