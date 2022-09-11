VENICE — The Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church hosted local first responders for a special "Blue Mass" on Sept. 11.
"Paying respect to those brave men and women," said Pastor Jay Jancarz.
The "Blue Mass" was held for the first time in two years due to the pandemic.
In front of the parish, fire trucks were stationed outside with the ladders up. Inside the building, there were red, white and blue decorations around the pulpit along with many U.S. flags.
The mass honored all first responders both past and present with several local agencies in attendance, including Sarasota County Fire Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Venice Police Department and K-9 search and rescue units.
The service began with patriotic songs like "America the Beautiful" and "God Bless the USA."
Before the first responders walked down the aisle into the pews, a bagpiper played "Amazing Grace."
"When we honor not only those who perished, but all of you," Jancarz said to the first responders.
He also acknowledged the "four-legged friends" in attendance with a round of applause for both the first responders and their companions.
"Today brings me back to some memories I truly wish I did not have," said Deacon Peter Casamento.
Casamento recalled being a police lieutenant at the time of 9/11 and how a regular shift became much longer on a day "I will never forget."
"There were many people I knew that day, many who passed away" Casamento said.
He spoke about three people who died who had a positive influence and impact on his life -- one of those being a priest.
Casamento went on to talk about how history repeats itself and a nation in conflict.
The congregation prayed for all of the first responders both current and past, and those who put their lives on the line every day to keep people safe. Everyone also prayed for the nation and its leaders.
Along with honoring the first responders, a bell was rung for a list of people who had died this year.
After the mass, the Knights of Columbus invited first responders and congregants for a lunch.
"Never forget," Casamento said.
