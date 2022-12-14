Paul Joyce and Sean Hammett

VPD Master Police Officer Paul Joyce and Sgt. Sean Hammett of VPD Community Outreach stand with a Blue Santa collection box at Venice City Hall.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE -- Police officers are making their lists and checking it twice ahead of the holidays.

The annual Blue Santa program wraps up Thursday, with officers and volunteers collecting donated toys for local families.


