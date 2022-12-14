VENICE -- Police officers are making their lists and checking it twice ahead of the holidays.
The annual Blue Santa program wraps up Thursday, with officers and volunteers collecting donated toys for local families.
Families are tapped for the program by local school districts, who provide candidate families to Venice Police Department for donations.
"They know the kids and the families better than we do," Officer Paul Joyce said.
Joyce has been heading up VPD's Blue Santa program for the past several years, though the program has existed in some form since the 1980s.
Members of the public are able to donate toys for young children at the VPD Police Station on East Venice Avenue, as well as Venice City Hall at the corner of West Venice Avenue and Harbor Drive South.
Joyce also pointed to community partners who collect donated unwrapped toys, including Dockside Grill, Pinchers, Driftwood Kennels, American Import and Auto, and the Venice Aviation Center.
In particular, Joyce praised Dr. Donald Lackey of General Dentistry for his unique approach — from after Thanksgiving until Dec. 15, his patients were given the option to substitute a gifted toy for Blue Santa in lieu of a deductible payment.
"They're one of our biggest donors," Joyce said.
As gifts are being collected, volunteers like Tabitha Joyce — Paul's wife — start phoning nominated families to let them know they have been selected.
Joyce estimated that 84 families have confirmed their selection for this year, representing 179 kids to receive presents through the Blue Santa program.
Volunteers with the program said that they are hoping to see the total number of families reach 100 before they begin distributing presents on Saturday.
"We couldn't do this without community support," Joyce noted.
Most collection boxes will be taken for sorting on Thursday morning. Made in Italy, however, will host a toy drive at 9 p.m. that night to collect last-minute donations for the program.
The Blue Santa program also collects monetary donations to obtain family meal baskets through Detwiler's Farm Market, providing both breakfast and dinner baskets for Christmas Day. Donations are also used to purchase gifts for older children in the participating homes, who may have outgrown the toys that usually get donated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.