VENICE — The sale, possession or consumption of alcohol on the city’s beaches is generally illegal but that will change if the City Council follows a recommendation the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board approved Monday.
Chris Johnson, who operates Jetty Jack’s at the South Jetty, and Brian and Justin Bloomquist, who hold the Pilot House concession at Venice Beach, asked the board Monday to recommend the city allow sales of beer and wine at their establishments.
They get numerous requests about alcohol each day, often from people who have seen it being consumed on city or county beaches. The county allows alcohol, while the city doesn’t actively enforce its ordinance unless there’s an issue, Chief Charlie Thorpe said.
Johnson said that he conducted an informal poll of his customers and they overwhelmingly support beer and wine sales.
Justin Bloomquist, who also has the concession for Nokomis Beach and recently acquired the one for the North Jetty, said he’s had no issues from alcohol sales and has never had to call in law enforcement.
Alcohol is sold in eco-friendly containers — glass is banned on the beaches — and nothing higher than 5% alcohol is sold. Sales are cut off at sundown, he said.
His staff is well trained not to serve anyone who’s inebriated “because there’s a microscope on us,” he said.
He said he had 21,320 beer and wine transactions at Nokomis Beach in 2020.
Neither Jetty Jack’s nor the Pilot House is big enough to support a large selection of beer and wine, and they don’t serve a young demographic, Brian Bloomquist said.
“We’re not setting up beer pong tables on the beach,” he said.
Assistant City Manager James Clinch said staff doesn’t oppose the request, adding that its recommendation would be to allow people to bring in their own alcohol, too. Permitting alcohol if it’s bought onsite but not otherwise would pose enforcement issues, he said.
But residents of Jetty Villas, at the South Jetty, said they already deal with people littering, trespassing and misbehaving and expressed concern that their problems would worsen if alcohol were sold at Jetty Jack’s.
Robert Arrighi, whose family has owned a unit since 1975, said residents have complained about public urination and people cutting across Jetty Villas’ property to get to the beach and been verbally assaulted.
Stan Chmielewski said that residents regularly pick up beer bottles dropped on their property.
Thorpe said that when he patrolled Siesta Key Beach as a sheriff’s deputy, the people who caused problems were usually visitors who brought in their own alcohol and spent most of the day. In Venice, he said, people are more likely just to want to have a glass of wine while watching the sun set.
People who bring in alcohol are usually discreet about it, he said, and problems are rare. The current ordinance does give officers the authority to take action, though, he said.
Board Member Eydie Kargas wanted to maintain the status quo.
“There’s very little drinking , if any … and I’d like to keep it that way,” she said.
Board Member Scott Blaser questioned whether a change would be a benefit to the public and said he liked that there are options.
“If you want to go to a ‘dry’ beach, you can go to a dry beach,” he said. “If you want to go to a ‘wet’ beach, you can go to a wet beach.”
Board Member Kirk Wilkenson put a priority on being consistent with the county and said he believed that the issues at Jetty Villas were more due to its proximity to the jetty than to alcohol itself.
Board Chair Roger Effron said that he was sensitive to the property owners’ concerns but he didn’t see any correlation between alcohol and misconduct. To him, the important thing was “to be very supportive of business owners, especially during this time,” he said.
“The more we can help business people thrive within the law, I’m all for that,” he said.
The board voted 4-2 to recommend Council authorize beer and wine sales at the concessions.
