VENICE — A plan to name the new Challenger Baseball field, nearing the end of construction, hit a bump in the road.

Earlier this month, Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines put a ball in play by leading a unanimous vote to formally begin the naming process after Rich Carroll.

Carroll is considered the father of the organization that — for decades — has championed baseball for those who live with physical and mental challenges.

Administrators realized later on the county didn’t own the property and went to the property owner, the West Coast Inland Navigation District, to get its authorization to allow the county to pursue rename the field.

The WCIND board granted that request last week.

County officials say they’re reviewing their options before bringing a recommendation on how to proceed before the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners.

