The mural artist David Lee painted on the wall at 303 W. Venice Ave. had a number of private sponsors as well as support from Venice MainStreet and Visit Florida. A public art fund is under consideration by the city's Public Art Advisory Board.

VENICE — The city of Venice has a Public Art Advisory Board but it doesn't have a public art ordinance.

A subcommittee of the board is working on one to propose to the City Council and it might contain a provision that could assist the board with one of its responsibilities: commissioning artworks.

If a new state law allows it.

Director of Historical Resources Harry Klinkhamer reported to the board at its meeting last week that the subcommittee is reviewing ordinances from other Southwest Florida cities to come up with one for Venice.

"The consensus was that the subcommittee liked seeing a merger between the city of Naples public art ordinance and the city of Sarasota public art ordinance," he said.

Both cities have a requirement that a developer either pay a prescribed fee into a public art fund or install a piece of art of equal value. Venice doesn't have a similar code provision, so the murals and sculptures in the city have been paid for through grants and private donations.

But before a public art fund can be created, Klinkhamer said, there needs to be a determination whether House Bill 127, signed into law by Gov. Rick DeSantis, applies.

The new law provides that building permit and inspection fees can only be used to cover the cost of code enforcement activities and can't go to "any program not directly related to enforcement …."

If the law applies to public art fees, then it may not be possible to put an art fund in place.

Even if it is possible, though, at least one member of the board is skeptical of the need for one.

Board Member Fran Valencic, the Gondolier Sun's social columnist, said that whenever a piece of public art is proposed, someone — often Venice Area Beautification Inc. — comes up with the money.

"After all these years on the board, that doesn't seem to have been an issue," she said.

Board Member Mary Moscatelli, executive director of the Venice Art Center, said that such funds are usually part of a public art master plan developed with public input. The money is used to implement the plan, she said, and can also cover maintenance costs for art after installation.

If the board had a budget, Board Member Beth Flerlage said, it could consider paying to have a logo developed for the association of John Nolen-designed cities the city is trying to create with Mariemont, Ohio.

Board Chair Jean Trammell agreed that the city has been "extraordinarily lucky" in obtaining private funding but noted that donors often assert control over the project. And, she warned, what happens if they go away or find another cause?

Klinkhamer said the subcommittee would be meeting again so to continue its work. 

  

    

