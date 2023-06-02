The Board’s YPN (Young Professionals Network) Committee also presented a check for $1,300 to The Twig – a local non-profit that provides clothing to foster children – pictured: Heidi Lionetti, Angie Vance, Staff Liaison Caitlin McCoy, Chairman Patrick Mata, Nicole Britton, CEO of The Twig, Jeff Gay, Anthony Accardi, Frannie Smith, Mark Soravilla, Mitch Roberts and VABR President Jim Mulvey. (Not pictured: Amanda Hilditch, Candice Engle, Carley Schuhert, Lisa Manno, Madisyn McAfee, Robert Delisle, Ryan Topsey and Terri Persing.)
Scholarship Committee members pictured: Nancy Jordan, Terese Duelge, Katrina Moyer, Kim LeBlanc, Co-Chair Mark Rawlinson, J.D. Flaig, Co-Chair Howard Parkin, Heidi Lionetti and Tina Springer. (Not pictured: Barry Guy, Kim Smith, Terri Persing and Tony Moore.)
Committee members and students pictured include Front Row: Students Aubrey Hunter, Jessica Alvarenga Zelaya, Alexandra McDowell, Riley Highfield, Kiersten Rau, Kasey-Huong Nguyen and Committee member Tina Springer; back row Committee members Kim LeBlanc, Terese Duelge, Co-Chair Howard Parkin, Katrina Moyer, Students Leah Bartlett, Larry Shannon, Christian Mendez and Madelyn Crouch and Committee members Co-Chair Mark Rawlinson, J.D. Flaig and Heidi Lionetti.
PHOTO BY DICK MILLER
PHOTO BY DICK MILLER
PHOTO BY DICK MILLER
President Jim Mulvey recognized new Affiliate member Tracy E. Mainguy.
