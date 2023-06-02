VENICE — A recent Venice Area Board of Realtors meeting featured its 2023 scholarship recipients, each receiving a check for $1,500.

Students honored included Alexandra McDowell, Kasey-Huong Nguyen, Christian Mendez, Riley Highfield, Leah J. Bartlett, Aubrey Hunter, Madelyn Crouch, Larry Shannon, Jessica Alvarenga Zelaya, Hayley Meyer, Kiersten Rau, Kayla Anantarci, Kylie Bishop, Shannon Detert, Natalie Kisgen, Mallory Loge and Jewel Medina.


   
