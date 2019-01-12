The convenience store and gas station at the northeast corner of U.S. 41 Business and East Venice Avenue has cleared a major hurdle on the way to being transformed into … a different convenience store and gas station.
The current Shell Food Mart replaced a Hess station and store that replaced a Mobil On The Run combo.
The Venice Architectural Review Board (ARB) approved a request on Thursday from Venice Palm Inc. for the demolition of the existing building and gas pump structure, to be replaced by new pumps and a 7-Eleven.
The property is in the city’s Historic District, so the ARB had to sign off that nothing of historic value would be demolished and that the new structures would conform to the city’s guidelines as to design, materials and colors.
Demolition wasn’t an issue. In fact, Board Member Jeffrey Matthews’ concern wasn’t that something should be preserved but that everything, including the underground tanks, would be removed. Architect Ryan Faust assured him it all would be.
He also said that environmental testing of the property had been done and attorney Jeff Boone said that the property appears to be clean.
Matthews then suggested that the board add a condition to its approval requiring that construction get underway within a set period after demolition.
“We don’t want any blighted areas,” he said.
Boone told him that Venice Palm has a site and development plan ready for the Planning Commission’s approval and Faust said a building permit has already been applied for.
Matthews had an issue with the plans for the new structures — specifically, with a stripe on the canopy over the gas pumps.
As required of buildings in the Historic District, the color palette for the 7-Eleven is earth tones and the sloped roof on it and the canopy will be terra cotta tile.
But below the tile on each side of the canopy is the name “Mobil” in blue and red letters, with a blue stripe extending the length of the canopy.
Matthews recognized that the stripe tied into the Mobil brand but said the color was too strong to be on “the first thing you see” looking at the property.
“It shouldn’t be there,” he said.
Faust offered a compromise of keeping the stripe but shortening it to 8 feet, which Matthews said he could go along with. The plans were approved with that condition.
“I think it’s important that the brand is recognized by the general public,” Board Member Bruce Weaver said.
